Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma stay put as NBA free agency opens, sources tell AP
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Kyrie Irving is staying in Dallas. Kyle Kuzma basically doubled his salary in Washington, and Draymond Green ensured that Golden State’s championship core stays together. Free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast start on Friday night. Irving got $126 million over the next three years. Kuzma agreed to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards and Green got a new contract that’ll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors.