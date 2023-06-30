FIFA orders Cardiff to pay Nantes final instalments of transfer fee for player who died in crash

LONDON (AP) — FIFA has ordered Cardiff to pay French club Nantes the remaining instalments for the transfer fee of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in 2019 before he could join the Welsh team. Sala died when the light aircraft he was traveling in from France crashed into the English Channel in January 2019, two days after Cardiff had announced the signing of the 28-year-old Argentine forward from Nantes. Cardiff had already been ordered by FIFA to pay the first instalment of the 15-million-pound ($19-million) transfer fee, a decision that was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last August. Soccer’s world governing body on Friday ordered Cardiff to pay the last two instalments as well.

