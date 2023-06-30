Franco, Carroll, Ryan on track to receive most from $50 million bonus pool

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco is on track to receive the largest amount from this year’s $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool based on his regular-season statistics. Franco is projected to get $896,755, according to calculations through June 26 that Major League Baseball sent to teams in memo that was obtained by The Associated Press. Arizona rookie centerfielder Corbin Carroll would get $834,131, followed by Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan $739,015 and Texas catcher Jonah Heim $690,039. A total of 100 players will receive the payments, aimed to get more money to players shy of arbitration eligibility.

