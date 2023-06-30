French phenom Wembanyama is enjoying his time on the court with draft hoopla over

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — After being pulled in many directions as one of the most hyped prospects in the NBA history, French phenom Victor Wembanyama is finally enjoying being a player again. The 7-foot-3 1/2 center took the court Wednesday to practice with the Spurs for the first time in preparation for the upcoming summer leagues. The No. 1 overall pick in the draft will not play in the California Classic Summer League that opens July 3 in Sacramento. But he will play in the NBA 2K24 Summer League on July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

