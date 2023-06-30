Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

CHICAGO (AP) — Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games. The 64-year-old Francona, who missed significant time in the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to poor health, became lightheaded before Tuesday’s game against the Royals. He spent one night at The University of Kansas Health System. The team said tests taken on Francona came back “within normal ranges.” He rejoined the Guardians for Thursday’s series finale but remained in his office during the game because of excessive heat at Kauffman Stadium.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.