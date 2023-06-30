IRS throws a chill into collectives paying college athletes while claiming nonprofit status

The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. And if the collectives aren’t tax-exempt, their donations to quarterbacks, point guards and pitchers may not be either. The founder of a collective tied to Ohio State athletics says it may cease operations in coming months.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.