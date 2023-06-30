Kokrak shared LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jason Kokrak took three days to get to Spain and it took his golf clubs four days. That hasn’t seemed to affect him at Valderrama. Kokrak opened with a 67 in the first of three rounds. He shares the lead with Dustin Johnson in LIV Golf-Valderrama. Johnson is coming off a tie for 10th in the U.S. Open. He already has one victory in LIV Golf this year. Anirban Lahiri had a 68 and was one shot behind as they move to the weekend in the south of Spain. Sergio Garcia had a 70. PGA champion Brooks Koepka is at 71.

