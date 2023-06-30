Kyrie Irving agrees to stay with Mavs, Doncic on a $126 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving wants to run it back with Luka Doncic. A person with knowledge of the deal says the enigmatic guard and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a $126 million, three-year contract. The deal comes within the first hour of NBA free agency. The Mavericks paired All-Star starters for the first time in franchise history by adding Irving in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn last February. But the club stumbled down the stretch to miss the playoffs for the first time since Doncic was a rookie in 2018-19.

