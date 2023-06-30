Lyon out for rest of 2nd Ashes test with ‘significant’ calf strain

LONDON (AP) — Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the second Ashes test against England at Lord’s after straining his right calf. Lyon was hurt while running to the ball after tea on Thursday. He took England’s first wicket. Cricket Australia calls the strain “significant” in a statement during play on day three. The statement doesn’t say how long he will be out for. Lyon arrived at Lord’s on crutches and on the field he received a consoling pat from England captain Ben Stokes before play began. Lyon’s injury leaves Australia down to three specialist bowlers. They are all quicks. The spin options are specialist batters Travis Head, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. They have a combined 39 wickets compared to Lyon’s 496.

