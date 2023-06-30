Moore, Pendrith share the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory. Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131. Rickie Fowler (65) and former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg (67) were a shot back after two straight solid rounds. The 34-year-old Fowler jumped into contention, chipping in for eagle from 27 feet on the par-5 17th.

