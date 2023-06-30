NCAA adopts new gambling guidelines that include permanent bans, more lenient reinstatement policies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has changed its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering. Any athlete who bets on their own games, influences the outcome of their games, bets on other teams at the school they attend or knowingly provides information to someone involved with sports betting action could face a permanent college ban. If a player bets on a different school in the same sport they play, they could be suspended for up to half of the season. Previous rules called for the loss of one full season. Shorter suspensions would apply to bets placed on non-college sports.

