No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard begins development camp with Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard is going to work with the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard is the centerpiece of the team’s development camp at its practice facility near the United Center. The high-scoring forward was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft on Wednesday night. While Bedard continues his preparation for his first NHL season, the Blackhawks are adding some veteran forwards to help with his transition. The team says it has agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with Corey Perry, who had 12 goals and 13 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay last season.

