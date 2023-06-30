Red Sox back Paxton with 3 home runs and snap their 5-game skid with a 5-0 win over the Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer, James Paxton and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Boston Red Sox snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0. Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida each hit a solo home run and Turner added a sacrifice fly for Boston, which totaled four runs in its previous four games. Paxton pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings for his third straight win as the Red Sox improved to 5-0 against the Blue Jays. Toronto won 16 of 19 meetings last season.

