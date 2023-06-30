Santana’s HR in 9th inning rallies Pirates past Brewers 8-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his eighth career walk-off home run, a two-run shot to cap a three-run ninth inning and rally the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 for their fourth straight win. With his team trailing 7-5, Andrew McCutchen drew the Pirates within one when he hit a one-out RBI double. Henry Davis grounded out and Santana, a 14-year veteran, drove a pitch from Matt Bush (0-2) deep to right field. Santana also doubled twice, and McCutchen homered among his three hits and had three RBIs. The Pirates used RBI singles by McCutchen in the seventh and Jack Suwinski in the eighth to pull to 7-5. Suwinski had two hits. Rookie Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for his first major-league win.

