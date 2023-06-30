Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business

LONDON (AP) — Women’s tennis is looking into the possibility of getting into business with Saudi Arabia. And while there’s nothing imminent, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Friday that he visited that country with some players in February to get more information about whether it would make sense to have an event there. Simon called it “a very difficult and challenging topic.” He said that various sports are “evaluating what this means.” The PGA Tour, European tour and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund said on June 6 they would combine their commercial businesses. Such deals have been pointed to as examples of “sportswashing.”

