Suns agree to terms with 6 players to fill out roster behind trio of All-Stars, source tells AP

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are moving quickly to fill in the roster around their three All-Stars. The Suns agreed to terms with sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe, big men Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks and wing Keita Bates-Diop on Friday, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. Phoenix also agreed on deals to re-sign wings Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, the person said on condition of anonymity because the deals had not been announced publicly. The new players will give the Suns depth behind Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, who was traded from Washington earlier this month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.