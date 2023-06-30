Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is reinstated by Churchill Downs after deaths of 2 horses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has reinstated trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. nearly two months after indefinitely suspending him when two of his horses died suddenly at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Joseph is allowed to enter horses in races and apply for stalls at all Churchill Downs Inc. tracks immediately. The decision comes after an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the release of necropsy reports of the two horses that died under Joseph’s care. Necropsies on the two horses did not find any conclusive causes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.