Venus Williams will begin her 24th Wimbledon appearance against Elina Svitolina

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will begin her 24th appearance in the tournament against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina. The draw at the All England Club also put two-time titlist Andy Murray against wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round matchup. Williams is 43 and has played just five matches this season. Svitolina returned to the tour in April after taking time off to have a baby. Both were given wild cards by the All England Club. Whoever wins that contest could face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens next. Play at the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.