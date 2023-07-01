Acuña and Albies hit consecutive HRs in Braves’ win over Marlins; Arraez average dips to .388

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies homered as part of a six-run first inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 as major league batting leader Luis Arraez saw his average dip to .388. Charlie Morton (8-6) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings and scattered four hits and one walk in winning his third consecutive start. The Braves have won 23 of their last 27 games and lead the second-place Marlins by eight games in the NL East. Marlins rookie Eury Pérez (5-4), who entered the game with an MLB-best 21-inning scoreless streak and a 1.34 ERA, lasted just a third of an inning and threw only 35 pitches. Arraez went 1 for 4. He is 3 for 16 over last four games and his .388 average is his lowest since June 17.

