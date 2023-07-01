Alex Palou dismisses ‘dominance’ of IndyCar despite 3 wins in his last 4 races

Alex Palou says he is not dominating the IndyCar series, even though he pretty much is these days. The 26-year-old Spaniard has won three of the past four races, has yet to finish outside of the top 10 this season and has a commanding 74-point lead over Marcus Ericsson in the championship race. Palou also has been good at Mid-Ohio, where the series runs on Sunday, finishing in the top three each of the past two seasons. That has left Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward and just about everyone else in the paddock wondering how they can catch up to the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.