Bohm has 6 RBIs as Phillies score most runs in 5 years with 19-4 rout of Nationals
By AARON BRACY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered twice and tied his career high with six RBIs, and the Philadelphia Phillies scored their most runs in five years in a 19-4 rout of the Washington Nationals. Kyle Schwarber had a grand slam, and Nick Castellanos homered, singled and doubled with three RBIs for the Phillies, who scored their most runs since beating Miami 20-1 on April 7, 2018. Philadelphia had 18 hits, including four by Bohm, who matched his career best. Defending NL champion Philadelphia has won six of eight. Zack Wheeler won his fourth straight decision.