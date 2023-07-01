Brewers designate struggling reliever Bush for assignment day after blown save against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers designated veteran reliever Matt Bush for assignment following a blown save opportunity against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bush entered the game trying to preserve a two-run lead. Instead, he gave up a game-winning three-run homer to Pittsburgh’s Carlos Santana in what became an 8-7 loss. Bush, acquired in a trade with Texas last August, struggled during his brief time in Milwaukee. The 37-year-old went 0-4 with a 5.94 ERA and three saves in 37 appearances for the Brewers, including an 0-2 mark with a 9.58 ERA in 12 games this season.

