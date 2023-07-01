Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corbin Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run and the Milwaukee Brewers survived a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-8. Burnes (6-5) retired the first 15 batters he faced before walking Jared Triolo leading off the sixth. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs and Jack Suwinski ended Burnes’ shot at a no-hitter with a clean two-run single to right field. Yelich hit a three-run homer in the second off Yohan Oviedo (3-9) to break it open. Jesse Winker added a bases-clearing double in the sixth as the Brewers ended Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.