Caeleb Dressel fails to qualify for the world championships after 22nd place in 50 freestyle
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP National Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two years after winning five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel has failed to qualify for the world championships. Dressel’s final attempt to make the U.S. team ended at the national championships when he tied for 22nd in the preliminaries for the 50-meter freestyle. Dressel clocked a time of 22.72 seconds in the frantic sprint from one end of the pool to the other, leaving him 1.07 behind top qualifier Ryan Held. He didn’t qualify for worlds in any of his four events, showing just how far he has to go after a long break from swimming.