Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three popular former players to kick off the free agency period. The rebuilding Coyotes were active on Saturday, adding Zucker, center Nick Bjugstad and forward Alex Galchenyuk, and defenseman Troy Stecher. Zucker should give the Coyotes an immediate scoring boost after a bounce back 2022-23 season. Plagued by injuries the previous two seasons, the 31-year-old had 27 goals and 21 assists in 78 games with the Penguins last year. The Coyotes traded Bjugstad to Edmonton at the deadline last season, but wasted little time in bringing in the 30-year-old back, signing him to a two-year deal.

