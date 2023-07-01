Diamond Miller’s 25 points, 5 steals help Lynx beat Mercury 86-76 for third consecutive win
PHOENIX (AP) — Diamond Miller battled foul trouble but finished with 25 points and five steals — both career highs — and Napheesa Collier added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-76. Rachel Banham scored a season-high 13 points in just 15 minutes for Minnesota. Six different Lynx players scored in a 13-2 run that gave the Lynx a 76-63 lead with five minutes to play. Minnesota — which started the season with six consecutive losses — has won three games in a row for the first time in nearly a calendar year. Phoenix has lost 12 of its first 15 games for the second time in franchise history, the first since 2003. Brittney Griner scored 23 for the Mercury.