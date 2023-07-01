IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walks away from a terrifying wreck at Mid-Ohio
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday. His car from Meyer Shank Racing rolled seven times through a gravel trap before coming to rest on its side. Pagenaud remained motionless in his car for a moment as the AMR safety crew rushed to check on him, but the 2016 series champion was able to climb from the wreckage. IndyCar said Pagenaud was evaluated and released from the care center but, according to series protocol, he would not be cleared to return to the track Saturday. That meant Pagenaud would miss qualifying, but he could clear another evaluation Sunday that would allow him to race.