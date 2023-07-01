Injured Lyon inspires Australia by batting in 2nd Ashes test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Injured Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has stunned cricket by batting against England in the second Ashes test at Lord’s. Lyon has been on crutches since Thursday when he suffered a right calf strain that Cricket Australia called “significant.” The star spinner wasn’t expected to play any further part in the test and perhaps the rest of the five-match series. But he padded up and came in the last batter as Australia’s second innings was winding down. He even ran one run for fellow tailender Mitchell Starc but in obvious pain. He gutsed it out for nearly half an hour and scored a boundary. He helped Starc pad Australia’s lead with 15 more runs and hobbled off saluted by the England players and packed crowd.

