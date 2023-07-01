Inter Miami ends seven-match skid in 1-1 draw with Austin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez and Nick Lima traded goals early in the second half and Inter Miami and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw, ending Inter Miami’s club-record seven-match losing streak. Neither team scored until Martínez took passes from Benjamin Cremaschi and Robert Taylor two minutes into the second half and found the net for a fifth time this season for Inter Miami (5-13-1). Lima, a defender, pulled Austin (7-8-5) even, scoring unassisted four minutes later. It was his first goal of the season. Drake Callender saved three shots for Inter Miami. Brad Stuver had seven saves for Austin.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.