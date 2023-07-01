Inter Miami ends seven-match skid in 1-1 draw with Austin
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez and Nick Lima traded goals early in the second half and Inter Miami and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw, ending Inter Miami’s club-record seven-match losing streak. Neither team scored until Martínez took passes from Benjamin Cremaschi and Robert Taylor two minutes into the second half and found the net for a fifth time this season for Inter Miami (5-13-1). Lima, a defender, pulled Austin (7-8-5) even, scoring unassisted four minutes later. It was his first goal of the season. Drake Callender saved three shots for Inter Miami. Brad Stuver had seven saves for Austin.