Julio scores late to give Real Salt Lake 1-0 win over Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Anderson Julio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. The victory extends Real Salt Lake’s club-record unbeaten streak on the road in all competitions to 10. It is the longest unbeaten road run since an 11-match streak by the Portland Timbers spanning the 2012-13 seasons. Real Salt Lake (8-7-6) improves to 2-5-3 all-time on the road against Toronto (3-8-10). Toronto falls to 3-2-6 at home this season. Toronto has surrendered only four goals in 10 home matches with RSL. Julio scored the winner unassisted. It was his second netter of the campaign.

