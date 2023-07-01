June’s greatest Sho: A look back at Ohtani’s best month in the majors

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s walkup music most of last season was the theme to “The Greatest Showman.” After the Los Angeles Angels star’s June, he should consider returning to it. Ohtani hit 15 home runs, the most in a month in Angels history. He is also the first player in 10 years to reach 30 on the season before July 1. The power numbers, though, are only part of the story of a dominant month. His .394 average, 41 hits, and 29 RBIs are his best in any month.

