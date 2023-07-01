Kamungo, Junqua, Paes lead Dallas over LAFC 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored early in the second half, defender Sam Junqua added a late goal and FC Dallas beat Los Angeles FC 2-0. LAFC (9-5-5) entered the match having won four of its last five match-ups with Dallas (8-7-5), including a 2-1 win at home earlier this season. LAFC has won five of the 10 all-time meetings but just once in Dallas. Kamungo found the net for a second time this season when he took a pass from Nkosi Tafari in the 56th minute to give Maarten Paes the only goal he would need. Junqua’s first netter of the season came in the 90th minute with an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Paes saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Dallas. John McCarthy did not make a save for LAFC.

