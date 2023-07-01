Keeping Kuzma means Wizards aren’t starting over, even after subtracting Beal and Porzingis

The Washington Wizards agreed to deal away two of their top players this offseason. So it’s a bit of a surprise that they’re keeping the third. A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Kyle Kuzma agreed to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards. The deal comes on the heels of trades in which Washington agreed to send Bradley Beal to Phoenix and Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. This series of moves certainly reshaped the roster, but it stopped short of being a complete teardown.

