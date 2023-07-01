Keys wins Eastbourne title for 2nd time after marathon tiebreaker; Paul vs Cerundolo in men’s final
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — American Madison Keys has prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for her second title at the grass-court tournament. The WTA said it was the second longest tiebreaker of the season so far. It was Keys’ seventh career title and third on grass. Keys beat seventh-ranked Coco Gauff in straight sets Friday in her first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber in the 2014 Eastbourne final. In the men’s draw, American Tommy Paul faces fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the final.