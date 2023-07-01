Knicks are trading former lottery pick and fan favorite Obi Toppin to Pacers, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick who was loved by fans but never as much by coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks will get back two second-round picks, according to a person with knowledge of the details. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. Toppin was the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft after winning national player of the year honors at Dayton. But playing behind All-Star Julius Randle, Toppin made only 15 starts in his three seasons in New York.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.