Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryne Nelson worked 7 1/3 strong innings and Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1. The Diamondback scored all their runs against the Angels’ bullpen and clinched first series win since taking two of three against Cleveland in mid-June. Nelson (5-4) was catalyst for Arizona, giving up one run, three hits and one walk while striking out six. On Sunday, the Diamondbacks will go for their first series sweep since taking three games from Detroit on June 9-11. Anthony Rendon hit his second home run of the season for Los Angeles, which has lost four in a row.

