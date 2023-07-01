Skip to Content
Panthers address immediate needs in free agency, and bring back Kulikov

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are anticipating being without some players when this coming season opens, and general manager Bill Zito filled in the projected voids in free agency. The Eastern Conference champions loaded up on defensemen — two-time All-Star Oliver Ekman-Larsson and former Panther Dmitry Kulikov headlining the group — as part of a big class that struck deals with Florida on Saturday.

Associated Press

