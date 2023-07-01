Reign scores twice in final 10 minutes to draw with Racing Louisville

OL Reign scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville to kick off a busy day in the National Women’s Soccer League. There were five matches in the league on Saturday. Ella Stevens scored her fourth goal of the season as the Chicago Red Stars won 1-0 at home against the San Diego Wave. Michelle Cooper’s penalty gave the Current a 1-0 win over the Portland Thorns. Tyler Lussi scored to give the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory at home against the Houston Dash.

