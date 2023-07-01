Rookie Tanner Bibee, 3 relievers combine on five-hitter as Guardians beat Cubs 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0. Bibee tossed three-hit ball into the sixth while outpitching Marcus Stroman, and the Guardians came out on top in a game delayed 2 hours, 45 minutes at the start because of rain. Amed Rosario lined a two-run single in the third. Andrés Giménez chased Stroman with an RBI single in a four-run sixth, and the Guardians bounced back after getting pounded 10-1 the previous night. The Cubs matched a season high with their fifth straight loss after winning 11 of 13. Bibee went 5 2/3 innings and matched a season high with nine strikeouts while walking two.

