Bears quarterback Justin Fields enjoys NASCAR experience as grand marshal for Cup Series race

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has enjoyed his experience as the grand marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street course race. Fields gave the command for drivers to start their engines from the press center after the start of the race was delayed by a historic amount of rain that flooded the downtown Chicago course. The last half of the Xfinity Race, set to resume after it was suspended Saturday because of lightning, was canceled. The 24-year-old Fields got a chance to meet a couple drivers as the grand marshal, including Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing.

