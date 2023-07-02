Cards place RHP VerHagen on the injured list with a right hip impingement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Drew VerHagen on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement and recalled left-hander JoJo Romero from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday before their game against the New York Yankees. VerHagen, 32, is 4-0 with a 4.78 ERA in a team-leading 35 appearances for St. Louis this season. VerHagen allowed three runs on one hit and walked three batters pitching the ninth inning during a steady downpour in St. Louis’ 11-4 win in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

