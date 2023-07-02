Contreras’ 3-run homer leads Brewers over Pirates 6-3, maintains share of NL Central lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 to win their third straight series. Colon Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout. Devin Williams retired three straight batters for his 17th save in 18 chances. Milwaukee won seven of 10 on its trip and remained tied with Cincinnati for the NL Central lead.

