Dodgers mulling what to do with ace Clayton Kershaw’s sore shoulder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw showed some progress while playing catch before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals but the club remains uncertain what his next step will be. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw could start Monday against Pittsburgh, push his start back a couple of days or even go on the injured list with some tenderness in his shoulder. He first felt the pain after carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Rockies on Tuesday. He said afterward his shoulder felt “cranky,” and he had an exam on Wednesday in which he received a shot to relieve some of the inflammation.

