England regards Bairstow dismissal as against ‘the spirit’ of cricket; Australia says it’s fair play

LONDON (AP) — England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes believe Australia broke “the spirit” of the laws of cricket in the Jonny Bairstow dismissal at Lord’s. McCullum and Stokes agreed Bairstow was out, technically, in the second Ashes test. But Stokes says he doesn’t want to win that way. Bairstow left his crease believing the umpires called, “Over,” meaning the ball is dead. But wicketkeeper Alex Carey tossed down the stumps and Bairstow was stumped. Australia captain Pat Cummins says, “It was totally fair play. There was nothing untoward or sneaky.” He says Bairstow was leaving the crease too often and got caught.

