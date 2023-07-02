Ferreira 1st American with back-to-back international hat tricks as US advances in Gold Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jesús Ferreira became the first American to score international hat tricks in consecutive games, and the United States advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago. Ferreira scored in the 14th and 38th minutes, then converted a penalty kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Cade Cowell scored in the 66th, Gianluca Busio in the 79th and Brandon Vázquez in stoppage time as the No. 11 Americans won by six goals for the second straight game. The U.S. meets Canada, Guatemala or Guadeloupe in quarterfinal at Cincinnati on July 9.

