Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Talor Gooch is a winner for the third time this year in the LIV Golf League. The former Oklahoma State player made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in LIV Golf-Valderrama. Gooch also has won in Australia and Singapore this year on the Saudi-funded circuit. That makes him the first player with three LIV Golf titles. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson each have two titles. Gooch shot a 67 in the third and final round. DeChambeau started with a one-shot lead and led by two at the turn.

