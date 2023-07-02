Jake Burger homers, White Sox hold off A’s 8-7 to avoid a sweep
By BEN ROSS
Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Burger hit his 18th home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 to avoid a three-game sweep. Zach Remillard added a two-run single Sunday and Eloy Jiménez had a pair of RBI singles as the White Sox finished their seven-game road trip 3-4. Brent Rooker homered for Oakland hours after being named an All-Star. Touki Toussaint made his third appearance and first start for the White Sox, allowing two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four in a no-decision. Aaron Bummer was credited with the win. Gregory Santos earned his first career save.