McCormick, Astros overcome missing All-Stars for 5-3 victory and series edge over rival Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chas McCormick lined a tiebreaking triple with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros hung on for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. McCormick’s opposite-field hit over a racing Adolis García into the right-field corner came an inning after Aroldis Chapman made his Texas debut with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning. Nathaniel Lowe followed Corey Seager’s leadoff double in the eighth with a homer to get Texas within a run. José Altuve led off the ninth with his second homer of the series matching Texas rivals and the top two teams in the AL West.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.