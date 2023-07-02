Skip to Content
McCormick, Astros overcome missing All-Stars for 5-3 victory and series edge over rival Rangers

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chas McCormick lined a tiebreaking triple with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros hung on for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. McCormick’s opposite-field hit over a racing Adolis García into the right-field corner came an inning after Aroldis Chapman made his Texas debut with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning. Nathaniel Lowe followed Corey Seager’s leadoff double in the eighth with a homer to get Texas within a run. José Altuve led off the ninth with his second homer of the series matching Texas rivals and the top two teams in the AL West.

