Miles Bridges returning to Hornets after signing qualifying offer, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges is returning to the Charlotte Hornets after a year, but without the huge contract that appeared likely before a domestic violence charge. Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer from Charlotte, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal has not yet been announced. Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence in the summer of 2022. He eventually pleaded no contest and is serving three years of probation. He will be suspended the first 10 games of next season. Bridges is then set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

