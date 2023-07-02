Montgomery beats Yankees for 2nd time, pitches Cardinals to 5-1 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win over Gerrit Cole that completed a disappointing 3-3 trip for New York. On a day Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery allowed an unearned run, two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old left-hander made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2017 and was traded to the Cardinals last Aug. 2 for centerfielder Harrison Bader.

